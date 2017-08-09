First Look: 8 Things You're Going to Want from Pottery Barn's Too-Cute New Collaboration

Yolanda Hadid Is 'Finally All Moved in' to Her East Coast Farm, Thanks to Kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar
1 of 9
One for the Grown-Ups
Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the designers behind the celeb-favorite denim line Current Elliott, have been churning out adorable home decor for Pottery Barn Kids and and PB Teen for years. Now, the stylish pair have introduced a grown-up line that will have you clicking "add to cart" ASAP. Check out 8 pieces we've got our eye on.
2 of 9
Mouthy Napkins
The Emiliy & Meritt "Yum" Chainstitch Napkins, $28 for 4; potterybarn.com
3 of 9
Trophies with a Purpose
The Emiliy & Meritt Trophy Wine Bucket, from $49; potterybarn.com
4 of 9
Quadruple Denim
The Emiliy & Meritt Shades of Denim Boudoir Pillow, $39.50; potterybarn.com
5 of 9
Hanging Hex Mirror
The Emiliy & Meritt Hanging Mirror, $79; potterybarn.com
6 of 9
Coffee for Two
The Emiliy & Meritt Mugs, $12 for 2; potterybarn.com
7 of 9
Tasseled Table Cover
The Emiliy & Meritt Macrame Table Throw, $109; potterybarn.com
8 of 9
A Beach Towel with Feelings
The Emiliy & Meritt X&O Print Beach Towel, $49.50; potterybarn.com
9 of 9
Coffee Table Topper
The Emiliy & Meritt Brass Chain Links, $59; potterybarn.com
