First Look: 8 Things You're Going to Want from Pottery Barn's Too-Cute New Collaboration

The denim designers have finally made a home decor line for grown-ups

Pottery Barn

One for the Grown-Ups 

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the designers behind the celeb-favorite denim line Current Elliott, have been churning out adorable home decor for Pottery Barn Kids and and PB Teen for years. Now, the stylish pair have introduced a grown-up line that will have you clicking "add to cart" ASAP. Check out 8 pieces we've got our eye on. 

Pottery Barn

Mouthy Napkins

The Emiliy & Meritt "Yum" Chainstitch Napkins, $28 for 4; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Trophies with a Purpose

The Emiliy & Meritt Trophy Wine Bucket, from $49; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Quadruple Denim

The Emiliy & Meritt Shades of Denim Boudoir Pillow, $39.50; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Hanging Hex Mirror

The Emiliy & Meritt Hanging Mirror, $79; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Coffee for Two

The Emiliy & Meritt Mugs, $12 for 2; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Tasseled Table Cover

The Emiliy & Meritt Macrame Table Throw, $109; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

A Beach Towel with Feelings

The Emiliy & Meritt X&O Print Beach Towel, $49.50; potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Coffee Table Topper

The Emiliy & Meritt Brass Chain Links, $59; potterybarn.com

