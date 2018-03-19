Popular Tourist Helicopter Rides Ordered to Stop After Deadly NYC Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered an immediate halt on any “doors-off” helicopter flights, which don’t allow passengers to quickly and easily get out in the case of an emergency after a deadly crash in New York City.

“Doors-off” helicopter flights, where the doors are left open so passengers can get an unobstructed look at the scenery, have become a popular kind of tourism, with photo tours in a range of cities, but the restraints used to keep passengers safe can prove to be a concern in cases of emergency.

FAA Statement 3/3: Additionally, the #FAA will conduct a top to bottom review of its rules governing these #flights to examine any potential misapplication that could create #safety gaps for #passengers. — The FAA (@FAANews) March 16, 2018

This was the case in the crash on New York’s East River on March 11, when five people were killed after being unable to release themselves from the helicopter’s harnesses.

The pilot was the only one who could get out of the harness and escape. Rescue teams had to cut the helicopter’s harnesses to remove the passengers from the submerged aircraft.

The FAA added that they are also conducting a thorough review of the current rules for these types of helicopter flights and are urging that operators, pilots, and consumers all be aware of the risks involved.

NORWOOD, MA - OCTOBER 28: Passengers Caila Quinn, left, and her boyfriend Nick Burrello climb out of a helicopter after their doors-off tour of Boston at the Norwood Airport in Norwood, MA on Oct. 28, 2017. Kimpton ONYX Hotel Boston, in connection with Hover Boston, offers a 30-minute doors-off helicopter tour of Boston to complement guests' stay. With doors removed and passengers secured using a secondary safety system, the experience offers panoramic views of the city. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Prior to Friday’s statement, the FAA said on Tuesday that representatives are looking into the use of harnesses created specifically for aerial photography flights.

The agency is now calling on all operators and pilots of these types of helicopter flights to take the appropriate measures to reduce risk to passengers.

The helicopter that crashed earlier this month was owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours and had been privately chartered for a photo shoot. It fell into the river south of 86th street in Manhattan shortly after 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill confirmed during a press conference.

The deceased have been identified as Trevor Cadigan, 26; Brian McDaniel, 26; Carla Vallejos Blanco, 29; Daniel Thompson, 34 and 29-year-old Tristan Hill, an NYPD spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

Cadigan’s family is suing the helicopter company, the pilot and others.