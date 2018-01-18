Pope Francis Marries Two Flight Attendants at 30,000 Feet

Carlos Ciuffardi and Paola Podest, two LATAM flight attendants flying from Santiago, Chile to the northern city of Iquique, had a spontaneous inflight wedding. And it was officiated by the Pope.

While on his tour of the South American nation, Pope Francis — and his entire entourage — happened to be taking this same commercial flight. On the trip, each flight attendant was given permission to approach the Pope to ask for a photograph.

When it was their turn, Ciuffardi and Podest (who are also a couple) approached the Pope together. The Pope asked if they were married.

The duo explained that while technically married, they had only been joined through a civil ceremony. The pair had planned to wed in a lavish church ceremony on February 27, 2010, but, as CBS explained, a massive earthquake struck the region and their church collapsed on their wedding day.

Pope Francis (C) smiles as he walks to the altar set at Lobitos Beach, near the northern Chilean city of Iquique, where he will celebrate an open-air mass on January 18, 2018. Pope Francis will close his visit to Chile on January 18 with the open-air mass near Iquique, before leaving for Peru on the last leg of his South American trip. / AFP PHOTO / Vincenzo PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

Without skipping a beat, the Pope asked Ciuffardi and Podest if they would like him to perform the ceremony — right there, on the airplane. The ecstatic couple said yes.

The Pope then performed the service, blessed their rings, and the couple kissed to seal their union.

Pope Francis just married Paula Podesta and Carlos Ciufardi. Story soon at @Crux! pic.twitter.com/Hpktr18pNp — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) January 18, 2018

“We can’t believe the Pope married us,” Ciuffardi told reporters on the flight. “A pope has never married anyone on a plane.” He added, “We hope it will promote marriage. We have a Vatican document, it’s all valid.”

And that document may be more special than the average marriage license, as it was drafted by hand by another Chilean cardinal who happened to be on the flight.

As a gift, the Pope gave the bride and groom a matching black and white rosary set.

Marriage licence of the first ever marriage a pope has celebrated on board a plane! Pic via @oss_romano pic.twitter.com/Ju0oN1ATJa — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) January 18, 2018

“This is what’s missing in the world — the sacrament of marriage,” the Pope told the couple. “I hope this motivates couples to marry.”

So what’s next for the newlyweds? A honeymoon, of course. Unfortunately, they told reporters it will have to be a short event, as they are scheduled for a return flight to Santiago tomorrow.