Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Discovers Husband Is Cheating on Her

Long flights can be uncomfortable under any circumstances, but they can get even worse when passengers can’t work out their marital issues.

On a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar, to Bali, Indonesia, a woman accessed her husband’s phone and allegedly discovered that the man was cheating on her, according to The Times of India.

She reportedly used her husband’s own fingerprint while he was sleeping. The Times of India also reported that the woman was inebriated and caused an outburst when she discovered her husband’s infidelity.

After crew members failed to calm the woman, the plane made an emergency landing in Chennai, India, and the entire family — including the husband and their child — were kicked off. After the family was removed, the flight resumed its course to Bali.

The family stayed in the Chennai airport for the rest of the day, according to Fox News.

The Times of India reported that the family was eventually put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, where they could make a connecting flight back to Doha. No further police action was taken.