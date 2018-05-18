Plane Crashes Upon Takeoff in Havana, Cuba, with 104 Passengers on Board

A Boeing 737 plane has crashed in Havana, Cuba.

The jet was taking off from Jose Marti International Airport in the capital city when it crashed, according to Cuba’s state-run television.

CNN, citing an airport source, reported that there were casualties on board. No further details were given.

The outlet also reports that the flight, operated by the national airline, Cubana de Aviacion, was bound for Holguin, the fourth largest city in the country, about 400 miles southeast of the capital.

Robin Thom/Getty

There were 104 passengers and 9 crew members on board, according to the Associated Press. It also reports that the plane came to rest in a farm field near the airport, where firefighters sprayed down the fuselage, which “appeared heavily damaged and burnt.”

FOTOS: El siniestro del Boeing 737 en Cuba https://t.co/IKvvFoWhOH pic.twitter.com/hn8YRSHFu9 — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) May 18, 2018

Los fotógrafos de @AFPphoto, en el lugar del accidente del Boeing 737 de Cubana de Aviación que se estrelló con 104 pasajeros a bordo poco después de despegar desde La Habana #AFP pic.twitter.com/BQT3noa1Cx — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) May 18, 2018

According to AP, local residents claim to have seen survivors being taken away by ambulance, but an unnamed military officer told the outlet he believed there were only three survivors, all in critical condition. Other officers would not confirm his statement.

Cuba: Díaz-Canel acude a lugar de accidente aéreo en La Habana https://t.co/8My9h5HC39 — Radio CMHW (@radiocmhw) May 18, 2018

Cuba’s ambassador to the U.S., José Ramón Cabañas tweeted about the incident in a post that also quoted @CubaTVSITCV, writing that emergency workers and authorities were on site. And Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel has reportedly rushed to the scene.

This is a developing story.