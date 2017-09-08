Pippa Middleton’s In-Law’s St. Barts Hotel ‘Remains Standing’ After Irma: ‘Our Thoughts Are With Those Affected’

Eden Rock, the luxury resort owned by Pippa Middleton‘s in-laws, David and Jane Matthews, “remains standing” after being slammed by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, a representative for the property confirms to PEOPLE.

“Hurricane Irma has caused significant damage to the island of St Barths. Thankfully the Eden Rock staff are safe,” the hotel spokesperson said, noting that there were no guests on the property at the time of the storm, as it was closed for annual restoration.

While it is too soon to tell the extent of the damage, according to the rep, the resort staff is already back to work assessing the situation. “We have a resilient team on site who have started the repair process,” the spokesperson stated, adding, “Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Photos taken in the storm’s aftermath show its beachfront buildings submerged in water, while the main buildings, which are built into a rocky cliff, appear intact above the flood line. The island of St. Barts, a French territory that has long been a haven for celebrity vacations, was in the direct path of the hurricane.

The Matthews family endured another hurricane just after they bought the property in 1995 and relocated there with their four children, including Pippa’s husband, James, and reality star, Spencer. A few days after moving in, Hurricane Luis crossed the island, forcing the family to hide under the kitchen’s concrete sinks.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 10 people in St. Martin, St. Barts, Barbuda and Anguilla. It’s expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend.