Get ready to swoon over three new products that will change the way you use Pinterest.

The company unveiled the products—Pinterest Lens, Shop the Look, and Instant Ideas—Wednesday and each one has features that are sure to hook any tech-savvy fashionista.

Here’s the breakdown:

Instant Ideas (aka the white circles all over your pins) allows users to browse through their home feed, find something interesting, and update their home feeds with similar ideas. It makes the home feed more personalized and recommendations more relevant to your tastes and interests.

Lens offers a new way to search using your cell phone camera. Now, if you take a photo of something that inspires you,Lens will give you recommendations for similar objects on Pinterest and ways to style those items.

Shop the Look gives Pinterest fans a new way to shop and buy products they see inside of fashion and home Pins. They have teamed up with Curalate, Olapic, Project September and ShopStyle, which gives users the chance to grab items from CB2, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Target, and Wayfair.

To utilize that feature, simply tap the blue circle on a product and Pinterest will give you recommendations for similar items you can buy on the site or from a brand. Buyable Pins will also work in reverse now as well, with the site also showing users how to bring looks to life. If you find a pair of distressed denim jeans that you love, for example, the site will show you how other people have styled it.

If you were already addicted to Pinterest, consider your week made.