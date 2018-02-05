Watch Philly Fans Destroy the Ritz-Carlton Awning After Taking Turns Jumping Off of It

You can’t keep a good Philly fan down.

After the Philadelphia Eagles took home their first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday, the city’s residents took to the streets for some spirited celebrations. In addition to tipping over light poles and setting at least one fire in the middle of the street, people also left some pretty permanent damage to an awning outside of the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

It began with one Eagles supporter testing out a trust fall with his fellow fans. This tweet captioned “OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE” includes a video of him leaping off of the soon-to-be-destroyed dome and into the crowd.

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE pic.twitter.com/oZHBmDajJa — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

Another Philly supporter shared a closer look at the post-jump results. Although the man of the moment didn’t appear to be too hurt, he still landed mostly on the ground. “RITZ CARLTON SKY DIVING,” the tweet read.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

A line soon began to form atop the hotel’s sign. “THEYRE STILL JUMPING,” the caption read. The group continued to get even larger and rowdier. And eventually, the inevitable happened.

“About a dozen people who climbed on top of an awning outside Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel during Super Bowl celebrations fell to the street when the awning collapsed,” NBC10 Philadelphia reported. “It’s not clear yet if there were injuries.”

#BREAKING: About a dozen people who climbed on top of an awning outside Philadelphia's Ritz-Carlton Hotel during Super Bowl celebrations fell to the street when the awning collapsed. It's not clear yet if there were injuries. https://t.co/tkSzWZNQf7 pic.twitter.com/Ic4E8MAnIs — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 5, 2018

But even that significant downfall couldn’t stop the crowds.

“People are running through the streets with fragments of the Ritz-Carlton awning,” said one tweet.

People are running through the streets with fragments of the Ritz-Carlton awning — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) February 5, 2018

how many starpoints to replace a slightly damaged awning at the ritz carlton? asking for some friends — Justin Sink (@justinsink) February 5, 2018

The hotel wasn’t the only mainstay that suffered from the historic win. The doors of a local Macy’s were “completely smashed,” while another group of looters stormed a convenience store screaming, “Everything is free.” Although the amount of damage is still to be determined, there is one Twitter user who is thinking ahead.

“How many starpoints to replace a slightly damaged awning at the ritz carlton? Asking for some friends.”