In PEOPLE’s The Best of HGTV Special Edition Get Up Close with Your Favorite Renovation and Real Estate Stars

Calling all HGTV addicts!

Whether you’re a binge-watcher like Seth Rogan (who claims to have watched the channel for 179 hours straight!) or just want to smash stuff with Chip and Joanna Gaines like Ryan Reynolds, HGTV has a concept that appeals to everyone—home.

PEOPLE shares the success stories of these regular-folk contractors, decorators and realtors turned cable stars in The Best of HGTV special edition. All your faves are included, from HGTV veterans Jonathan and Drew Scott of Property Brothers to up-and-comers Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town.

“We had an idea of what success could be,” Jonathan told PEOPLE last year, “but we never realized it could be like this.”

Plus, what exactly is it like to be on an HGTV show? We caught up with travel blogger Helene Sula and her husband, who left Texas to find a dream loft in Germany—all while being filmed by House Hunters International.

The 96-page issue is filled with glossy before-and-after photos of the stars’ most memorable home makeovers, and easy but fun ideas on how to style your home. Directly from the HGTV experts themselves, Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak from Good Bones weigh in on how to work with a limited space, while Christina and Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop teach us how to jazz up our floors.

PEOPLE’s new special edition, The Best of HGTV, all about your favorite renovation and real estate stars, is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.