These Pedestrian Traffic Signals Got a Romantic Update Just In Time for Valentine's Day

Forever alone no longer!

The little digital figure that tells pedestrians to walk or wait on traffic signals across the globe has met his mate.

In Southern Taiwan, the signals have been replaced to feature a couple holding hands when the light is green. When red, the male figure appears to be proposing to his female companion, Taiwan News reported.

Pedestrian traffic signals featuring a series of Valentine’s Day-inspired images are operating at 45 crosswalks in #Pingtung, southern #Taiwan. The special lights are receiving international media coverage from such outlet as the #BBC, #EveningStandard and #TheStraitsTimes. (CNA) pic.twitter.com/7akn4xsRm0 — Taiwan Today (@Taiwan_Today) February 14, 2018

The new lights were installed at 40 crosswalks on Tuesday, according to the outlet, and commissioned by local authorities. The plan is to, eventually, install the new signs throughout Pingtung county in Taiwan.

As well as being cute, the signs are intended to attract attention from pedestrians and improve crosswalk safety.

In a statement to the news site, Pingtung’s mayor said of the signs, “In 2018, the green man on the traffic has finally changed. And the change also emphasizes Pingtung as a county filled with love.”