Passenger Who Missed His Flight Runs Across Tarmac, Attempts to Break Down Door of Wrong Plane

After missing his flight from Melbourne to Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday, a 57-year-old man took matters into his own hands by running out onto the tarmac and attempting to rip open the door of a nearby Jetstar plane. When he was unsuccessful at prying it open with his hands, he began kicking at the locked entry until airport security eventually restrained him, 9NEWS reports.

The plane he was attempting to board was empty and was next scheduled to fly to Sydney.

According to a video from the Australian outlet, the passenger allegedly assaulted the airline staff in the terminal, pushing them out of his way before storming out onto onto the active airfield. After he was removed from the exterior of the plane, Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers took him into custody and have since charged him with unlawful assault of an airline employee.

“He’s scratching and punching the staff members,” one witness recalled. “I was pretty scared to be honest.” Another onlooker described the man, who was also reportedly smoking a cigarette inside the airport, as “quite aggressive.”

After thorough security checks, travelers with tickets for the Sydney-bound flight were allowed to board and proceeded on to their destination. Three crew members were allegedly harmed, with 9NEWS stating there were “minor injuries” and that those involved “will now receive counseling.”

“This behavior is unacceptable,” a representative for the airline told Fox News. “We have placed an immediate ban on this passenger travelling on all Jetstar and Qantas flights.”