Passenger Shamed for Dumping Tray of Food into Aisle Instead of Waiting for Flight Attendant

People do some strange things on airplanes — hide wild animals in their carry-ons, throw down with their cheating spouse — but some behavior is downright inexcusable, even in Economy Plus.

A Reddit user shared this upsetting image under the category “trashy” showing the aftermath of man who, seemingly finished with his in-flight meal and in need of more space to hold his book, threw his tray of garbage and leftover food into the aisle.

The post garnered more than 2,000 comments, including a number of comparisons to pets with better manners.

Others had a simple effective solution for such behavior.

While details of the airline and flight weren’t disclosed by the poster, a flight attendant weighed in to say “this happens all. the. time.”

The Instagram account @passengershaming, which also shared the photo, backs up the attendant’s story and then some, documenting everything from a gentlemen who decided to play the flute mid flight to a full barefoot yoga session.