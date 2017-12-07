Lighting the way for the year ahead, Pantone announces PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year 2018! 💜🔮🎆 A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, #UltraViolet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us to the future.#COY2018 Link in bio to learn more about #UltraViolet A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:57am PST

And the shade of 2018 is…ultra violet!

Pantone’s newly announced Color of the Year is a super-bright purple, which executive director of the Pantone Color Institute Leatrice Eiseman told the Times, “communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking.”

Eiseman continued, “It’s also the most complex of all colors, because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed — blue and red — and brings them together to create something new.”

RELATED: Behr Releases It’s First Ever Color of the Year, Plus 19 More Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2018

PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery was chosen as the Color of the Year 2017. A refreshing and revitalizing shade, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings. Keep checking back, you don’t want to miss #COY2018. A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:03am PST

The color authority got “fresh and zesty” with their pick for 2017, going with “Greenery” to set the scene for the year. They had described the bright green as “refreshing and revitalizing,” as well as “symbolic of new beginnings.” Ultra Violet calls to mind similar messaging. Vice president Laurie Pressman said, “It’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,” but clarified that it’s not, “what’s going on in our world today.”

The harmonious pairing of PANTONE 13-1520 Rose Quartz and PANTONE 15-3919 Serenity demonstrates connection and wellness as well as a soothing sense of order and peace. A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:09am PST

In 2016, the company shocked the design community by opting to choose not one, but two colors. “Rose Quartz,” a soft pink, and “Serenity,” a pale blue, were a little too reminiscent of baby nurseries for most, drawing some backlash. Pantone continues to defend their pick, though, describing the pairing as “harmonious,” in a throwback post on their Instagram.

In 2014, PANTONE 18-3224 Radiant Orchid was named Pantone Color of the Year, blooming with confidence and magical warmth that intrigues the eye and sparks the imagination. Keep checking in as we get closer to revealing #COY2018 📷: @PascalKrumm A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:59am PST

The Color of the Year 2004, PANTONE 17-1456 Tigerlily, was inspired by earth’s natural flower. 📷: @swellpress A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:02am PST

RELATED: Sherwin-Williams Reveals Its 2018 Color of the Year and It’s ‘the Color of Wanderlust’

Ranging from a bold purple known as “Radiant Orchid” in 2014 to the burnt orange “Tigerlily” in 2004, it’s hard to predict just what they are going to choose to set the tone for the upcoming 365 days. Hopefully this year’s swatch will bring the “uplifting message” the experts promise.