And the shade of 2018 is…ultra violet!
Pantone’s newly announced Color of the Year is a super-bright purple, which executive director of the Pantone Color Institute Leatrice Eiseman told the Times, “communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking.”
Eiseman continued, “It’s also the most complex of all colors, because it takes two shades that are seemingly diametrically opposed — blue and red — and brings them together to create something new.”
The color authority got “fresh and zesty” with their pick for 2017, going with “Greenery” to set the scene for the year. They had described the bright green as “refreshing and revitalizing,” as well as “symbolic of new beginnings.” Ultra Violet calls to mind similar messaging. Vice president Laurie Pressman said, “It’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,” but clarified that it’s not, “what’s going on in our world today.”
In 2016, the company shocked the design community by opting to choose not one, but two colors. “Rose Quartz,” a soft pink, and “Serenity,” a pale blue, were a little too reminiscent of baby nurseries for most, drawing some backlash. Pantone continues to defend their pick, though, describing the pairing as “harmonious,” in a throwback post on their Instagram.
Ranging from a bold purple known as “Radiant Orchid” in 2014 to the burnt orange “Tigerlily” in 2004, it’s hard to predict just what they are going to choose to set the tone for the upcoming 365 days. Hopefully this year’s swatch will bring the “uplifting message” the experts promise.