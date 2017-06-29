Home

Pamela Anderson's Malibu Home Is a Beauty on the Beach — and You Can Rent It for $50,000 Per Month

The Baywatch icon is offering up the eco-friendly Malibu Colony compound she’s lived in since 2008

The Malibu Dream House

Pamela Anderson has listed her Malibu beach getaway for rent for a cool $50,000 per month. The three-bedroom, three-bath property pulls off a surprisingly symbiotic mix of French country style and concrete architecture. 

French Country Meets California

Anderson purchased the home, which boasts a European flea market vibe, for $1.8 million in 2008 and did a top-to-bottom renovation, according to Trulia. She listed it breifly in 2013 for $7.75 million, but settled on renting the stylish compound instead. 

Chef's Corner

The lucky renter will get to enjoy a top-of-the-line kitchen, set up for entertaining with an open plan and bar counter. The cabinetry is custom and the counters are natural stone.

A Romantic Master Suite

The master bedroom opens completely to the outdoors thanks to a wall of sliding glass doors. The suite also contains a wall-spanning vanity station and a free-standing tub (not pictured) next to the bed.

The Compound Breakdown

The teak-and-concrete compound is split into two structures separated by a pool. The main house holds the kitchen, dining and living rooms and the master suite, while the second hosts two more beds and baths and a roof deck. (The rental also includes keyed access to the Malibu Colony beach.) 

 

Room for Guests

The hotel-like guest quarters feature an open bathroom with a soaking tub under a chandelier. 

Outside Interest

A covered outdoor living area holds a custom, oversize hot tub and large fire pit.

Planet and Plant-Friendly

The eco-friendly property is constructed of sustainable materials, and boasts solar panels and a vegetable garden.

