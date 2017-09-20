Paige Davis Shares the First Photo on Set of the New Trading Spaces and It's 'Just Like Old Times'

Trading Spaces’ comeback season may not be airing until 2018, but the cast — including eight original members — is already hard at work filming the first episodes.

Returning host Paige Davis shared the first photo on set, hanging off the iconic TS truck. “The truck is back too!!! Just like old times. Woohoo!” Davis captions on her Instagram.

Fan favorite designer Genevieve Gorder also confirmed to PEOPLE that she is already filming new makeovers.

Joining Davis, who signed on for the reboot in July, will be almost every fan favorite from the original series. TLC announced last week that Gorder, Doug Wilson, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielic, and Laurie Smith, as well as beloved carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse, will all be part of the show.

The bubbly host and Broadway star, 47, had expressed her interest in returning to the gig that made her a household name before the official announcement, tweeting, “I hope I get to host again,” back in March.

Several fresh faces will also be joining the TLC show’s well-known cast, including HGTV expats Sabrina Soto, John Gidding, and Kahi Lee, and newcomer carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague,

The new season of Trading Spaces is coming to TLC in spring 2018.