Paige Davis Talks What It Was Really Like to Reveal One of Trading Spaces' Epic Fail Rooms

As the host of Trading Spaces, Paige Davis has revealed countless room makeovers. While homeowners were often happy with their new design, others couldn’t stand the finished product.

“So much of the time people loved it,” Davis says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “But sometimes they hated it!” And when they did? Davis says there wasn’t much she could do other than offering a shoulder to ugly cry on.

“You just talked them through it, listened to what they had to say, and then go, ‘Bye, Felicia.’”

Luckily for Davis, those fails were few and far between.

“We remember those episodes because they were so rare,” she says. “They stand out. It was always tears of joy and happiness. I think if it were always that they hated it, we would have never had a successful show because people wouldn’t have signed up for it. People might have liked watching it, but there wouldn’t be anybody willing to do it.”

TLC’s groundbreaking home-design show—in which two sets of neighbors, each paired with a designer, a carpenter and given a $1,000 budget, transform one room in the opposite couple’s home—will return to television after a ten-year hiatus on April 7.

With Davis reprising her role in the much-anticipated reboot, along with eight members of the original cast and five new faces, she says filming has been just like the old days.

“It felt like we had never left,” she says of filming the new season. “It just felt like home. I’m so excited; we all are.”

Trading Spaces premieres April 7 at 9 P.M. on TLC.