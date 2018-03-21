Paige Davis Insisted That She Host Trading Spaces Reboot: 'I Didn't Want Anyone to Have My Part!'

The moment that Paige Davis found out Trading Spaces was returning after a decade off the air, the former host sprang into action.

“On the nightstand I could hear my phone vibrating, like a lot,” she recalls after getting a sudden flurry of social media alerts and text messages last March. “I thought there was an emergency,”

Instead it was the breaking news that Trading Spaces was returning to television after a 10-year hiatus. “Everybody was asking me if I knew,” she says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “I said, ‘I’m hearing about it now, just like you!’ ” Davis, 48, then immediately called TLC to put her name in the hat. “You know I want to host, right?” she recalls asking. “I didn’t want anyone else to have my part!”

Luckily, Davis got her wish. She’s reprising her role in the much-anticipated reboot premiering April 7, along with eight members of the original cast and five new faces. When filming picked back up with the old crew, she says it was like the past decade never happened. “It felt like we had never left,” she says. “It just felt like home. I’m so excited; we all are.”

While the new season promises to stick to the old format, in which two sets of neighbors, each paired with a designer and a carpenter transform one room in the opposite couple’s home, there will be one new change: Budgets for the design have increased from $1000 to $2000.

“It was so easy,” Davis says of stepping back into her former role. “I mean taking down wall paper is not easy, but shooting the show was easy.”

Fans of the hit home design series have also long awaited its return.

“I knew that everybody would love it because people have been asking,” says Davis. “There are so many times when I get an email or a text or be on Messenger and I see, ‘Are they ever going to bring back Trading Spaces? When is it coming back?’ People are so excited!”

Trading Spaces premieres April 7 at 9 P.M. on TLC.