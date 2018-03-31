See Padma Lakshmi’s Insane Gold Leaf Easter Eggs: ‘No Pinterest Fails Here, Honey’

Padma Lakshmi isn’t fooling around when it comes to Easter decorations!

One day before the springtime holiday, Lakshmi, 47, shared a few photos of her elevated — and easy to make — take on Easter eggs.

“🐰💕Hoppy Holidays!🐣 I made these imitation gold-leaf Easter eggs and they were super easy. No Pinterest fails here, honey,” she wrote, before telling her fans they could find a link in her bio to the Little Inspiration blog, where they could learn how to make the decadent-looking craft for themselves.

Although Lakshmi didn’t walk her fans through the step-by-step process on making the Easter eggs on her social media account, she did include pictures of what they looked like before and after she added the gold foil decorations — including one of the Top Chef host getting her hands dirty.

In the comments section, Lakshmi also told fans that it didn’t really matter what kind of gold foil they used to make the craft.

“You can get it wherever you want. I got mine at @davinciartistsupply :)” she wrote.

The Top Chef host and bestselling author previously told PeopleStyle that her secret to looking youthful had a lot to do with the way she ate during her 20s.

“My secret is my diet,” Lakshmi said. “I think the reason people don’t believe I am the age that I am is because I always ate well in my 20s.”

“What you eat shows up on your skin, on your hair, on your nails [and] on the whites of your eyes,” she continued. “And people don’t realize that!”

Lakshmi also credited her youthful glow to the fact that she’s serious about applying sunblock.

“I really didn’t take sun or at least, not without a lot of sunblock. And I eat 50 percent fruits and vegetables, fruits and vegetables of all colors. That really, really makes a difference,” she continued.