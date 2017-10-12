Owners of Albuquerque's Breaking Bad House Forced to Build Giant Fence to Keep Out Fans, Pizzas

Four years after the end of Breaking Bad, Walter White’s modest New Mexico ranch is still drawing fans by the hundreds.

The owners of the very real Albuquerque home used as the exterior of the school teacher-turned-drug-king-pin played by Bryan Cranston‘s modest abode has been a magnet for tourists and superfans, who have been stealing bits of the landscaping, harassing the home owners, and, in tribute to a famous scene from the show, throwing pizzas onto the roof.

RELATED: The Father of the Bride House Has Sold for $2 Million

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous,” Joanne Quintana, the daughter of the current owner, told KOB4 News in Albuquerque. When they are home, she says, “They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property,”

During the city’s recent hot air balloon festival, Quintana says she lost count of the number of people who came to the house, but noted it was in the hundreds. There is also a professional tour that stops at the property.

Hoping to curb their voracious visitors, the family is now building a massive, 6-foot metal fence around the front yard. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in,” Quintana says in a video on the news site. “We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”

RELATED: All of Your ’90s Dreams Have Come True: You Can Now Live in the Boy Meets World House

She’s not alone in her circumstances. Nearby, the apartment that served as the facade of Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) apartment, also receives its fair share of visitors, hoping to snap a selfie on his famous front stoop.