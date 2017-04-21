3 New Eco-Friendly Home Products You Need to Know Now (and One Classic That's Still the Best)

Reduce, reuse, recycle and shop!

We all know we should be refilling our water bottles and sorting our recyclables, but for Earth Day — it’s Saturday April 22! — why not make a few easy upgrades that will make you live greener every day, with zero effort. Here are four products you can buy now that make an impact all year.

1. Compostable Dinnerware

Backyard barbecue season is upon us! Before you reach for a package of paper plates or plastic utensils, take a peak at these bamboo dishes (pictured at top). They’re 100% organic, FDA food safe, compostable, and pretty darn cute (look at those sporks!). Buy It: $8 for 8 7″ plates; bambuhome.com

2. Refillable Soap and Cleaners

Common Good’s sustainable plant-based products, ranging from hand soap to all-purpose cleaner, come in bathroom beautifying plastic and glass containers that can be refilled at outposts around the country, which is great for anyone who lives near one. For the rest of us, the company is introducing a mail-order refill box that works like any subscription service and aims to reduce plastic consumption by 83%. Buy It: Shop current products or visit their Kickstarter for Refill Boxes.

3. A Smart Camera for your Fridge

The future is here! And it involves spying on your food. The FridgeCam connects to an app on your smartphone to let you know when you’re out of certain items so you don’t overbuy at the grocery store and how long those mystery leftovers have been at the back of the shelf, which helps prevent food waste, no fancy fridge needed. Already available in the U.K., you can preorder for U.S. deliveries. Buy It: $149.99; store.smarter.am

4. Microfiber Cloths

The household item cleaning experts swear by is super simple and wonderfully cheap and will stop you from tearing through paper towels. “They have teeny-tiny ‘hooks’ at the end of each fiber that pick up dust, dirt, even germs,” Donna Smallin Kuper, certified house cleaning technician and author of Clear the Clutter, Find Happiness, tells Money. “I like Quickie brand.” Buy It: $12.03 for 24 clothes; amazon.com