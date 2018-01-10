Oprah Wades Through Knee-Deep Mud at Montecito Estate to Document Home 'Devastated' by Mudslide

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram again on Wednesday to document the extensive damage the mudslides in Southern California caused to her Santa Barbara community.

“So, there used to be a fence right there,” she says in a video showing the TV host wading through at least a foot of mud and fallen tree limbs in her yard. “That’s my neighbor’s house—devastated. Debris is everywhere,” the media mogul, 63, notes, indicating a nearby home.

Her 65-acre estate, named the Promised Land, endured minimal damage compared to many other properties in the area that were lifted off their foundations or completely destroyed by the natural disaster.

RELATED: Another Big Snowstorm Is Coming for the U.S. This Week — Here’s Where It’s Hitting

“Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern,” she writes alongside the video. “My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient previously shared a video of a fire near her home that was caused by a gas leak. “Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara,” she wrote on the post, also including photos of the blaze and the rescue helicopters that circled overhead.

RELATED: 10 of the Craziest Snow Photos from Thursday’s Bomb Cyclone

Montecito, a wealthy community northwest of Los Angeles, is also home to celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe.

Purchased in 2001, Oprah’s neo-Georgian mansion started on 42 acres, but was expanded in 2016 with another 23. The plot includes a dozen Live Oak trees and an extensive rose garden.

At least 15 people have been killed in the mudslides and dozens more are missing. The disaster was caused by heavy rains on Tuesday, worsened by the scorched condition of the land in the area, which was ravaged by wildfires in December.