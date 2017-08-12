Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Take an A-List Vacation on David Geffen’s $590 Million Dollar Yacht

Music titan David Geffen had a star-studded party in Italy on his $590 million yacht last week, with A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Diane Sawyer.

The party was anchored in Sicily near the exclusive Google retreat at the chic Verdura Resort known as “The Camp,” which Geffen attended, The Observer reported.

“Bob, Willow, Gayle, Oprah, Diane, Dasha, DVF. A great week in Sicily,” wrote Geffen for an Instagram snap of the stars.

Oprah —who just launched O, That’s Good!, a line of health-conscious, heat-and-eat foods in collaboration with Kraft Heinz — has joined Geffen on his 454-foot yacht more than once. Back in April, Geffen hosted the media superstar, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, rock giant Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks, the Business Insider reported.

The Geffen and Asylum Records founder— who is now reportedly worth $7.7 billion according to Forbes— bought a half share of the luxury boat, known as the Rising Sun, in 2007. He bought the second half in 2010 for a total of $590 million, Forbes also reported.

During the Italian getaway, Oprah, King, Sawyer and Geffen also went out for a lunch on the Italian shore. They were joined by Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller, Julianna Margulies and husband Keith Lieberthal.

“Diller & DVF, Julianna & Keith, Diane Sawyer, Gayle King, Oprah, and great food at Lo scoglio. Great meal,” the 74-year-old wrote for another Instagram post.

Yes. I am standing. Kevin Durant. Google Camp, Sicily A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Oil heir Michael Hess, Russian business woman Dasha Zhukova, Disney-CEO, Bob Iger, wife Willow Bay and NBA giant, Kevin Durant also met up with Geffen on the Rising Star boat.

“Michael Hess, Dasha Zhukova and me taken by Bob Iger on Rising Sun. Happiness,” the record producer legend captioned an Instagram photo of he and the group.

“Yes. I am standing. Kevin Durant. Google Camp, Sicily,” he added in another post.