Olivia Munn's 37th Birthday Trip Is All About Mariah Carey, Dancing in Bikinis and, Ahem, Melons

If you want to hang with Olivia Munn, you have to be down for three things: “beach, Mariah, interpretive dancing.” So, is there still room in her squad?

The actress celebrated her 37th birthday over Fourth of July weekend with friends in Turks and Caicos, and the girls’ trip was one for the books. After arriving to her beach house on the Caribbean island, she got down to some serious #MunnInTheSun: eating watermelon poolside, lounging on a chic modern chaise, and putting on an impromptu interpretive dance performance to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.”

Munn, who split from Aaron Rogers in April after three years of dating and sparked engagement rumors in January, invited friends along on the trip, but that doesn’t mean things didn’t get a little . . . sensual? The group’s lip sync session saw Munn putting some serious moves on her phone (though we already knew she had the chops) while friends danced, jigged and crawled in the background. She also posted a handful of group pics in her vacation rental’s hot tub and, in one fateful swimsuit selfie, made note of some [melon emojis] in the reflection of her sunglasses.

The true mark of friendship, according to Munn, is a little bit of schadenfreude. In a video posted on Instagram, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who will also appear in 2018’s Ocean’s 8, traipses down to the ocean only to very gracefully trip over a rock, narrowly avoiding a face plant. Of her videographer’s reaction, she notes in the caption, “Real friends laugh when you hurt yourself.”