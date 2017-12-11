Having a blue Christmas is a good thing in this neighborhood.

Trading Spaces‘ Carter Oosterhouse is kicking off a new season of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight with a home that’s completely over the top and lacking a single red or green bulb.

The Bachelor family of Cedar Hill, Texas, transformed their ranch-style house with thousands of blue and white lights to fit their theme, wrapping trees, highlight hedges, and creating scenes filled with reindeer and christmas trees.

“This is the bluest Christmas I have ever seen. I’ve never seen so many blue lights in my life, Oosterhouse exclaims as Elvis’s “Blue Christmas” blares from speakers in the glowing yard.

A few tiny red touches do sneak into the design in the form of a a Santa donning his traditional suit, but rock n’ rolling to the retro soundtrack.

The display continues around the home and throughout the backyard where blue lights frame out a swimming pool lit up in, yes, more blue. The garden is transformed into a magical Arctic village including the North Pole Inn (a dressed up tool shed), a train, a workshop, resident elves, snowmen and carolers.

Elsewhere, visitors will find a traditional manger scene and Santa driving a sports car.

“Using one color palette in any design is really tricky,” says Oosterhouse. “The Bachelors they did it, and it was absolutely blue-tiful.”

The Great Christmas Light Fight‘s first ever neighbors vs. neighbors battle of the bulbs, airs Monday night at 8pm on ABC.