Nicole Richie Shows Off Her Beverly Hills Chicken Coop: ‘We Did a Miniature Version of My Own House’

The last time Nicole Richie publicly expressed an interest in farm life, it was in a pair of denim shortalls alongside Paris Hilton in The Simple Life.

Now, the fashion designer and mom of two, 35, is a dedicated keeper of eight chickens, which she cares for in her Los Angeles backyard. She introduced her flock — Tallulah, Philomena, Mama Cass, Sunny, Daisy and newcomers Ivy, Sibby and Dixie Chick — and their stylish coop to archdigest.com in a high-fashion photo shoot.

“About three years ago, we decided to add to our family and bought five chickens,” says Richie. “I was in New York at the Met Ball, and I came home and they were delivered the same day. I raised them inside my house for about six weeks, and then it was time for them to have a coop.”

The coop at her new residence in Beverly Hills is a minimal, gray structure that Richie says mimics the style of the main house. “We did a miniature version of my own house in terms of color and style,” she says. “I wanted one color palette throughout.”

While her two children, Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 7, have taken an interest in the pets, her husband, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, is another story.

“Joel has looked at them maybe two times. When he has friends over and wants to be cool, then he’ll talk about our chickens and give his friends a tour, but otherwise, he doesn’t care about our chickens,” she says with a laugh.

See the full feature and a video of Richie and her chickens on archdigest.com.