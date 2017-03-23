The city of Minneapolis is suing Rehab Addict’s Nicole Curtis, claiming the HGTV star failed to renovate a dilapidated house she bought from the city in 2013 for just $2.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Consumerist, Curtis’ firm Detroit Designs failed to adhere to the terms of a contract she signed with the city, promising to fix-up the North Minneapolis property and complete a list of basic improvements within a year.

The suit, filed in January, states Curtis “failed to substantially complete the Minimum Improvements on the Property.” It also claims that she hasn’t paid property taxes or maintained insurance on the residence.

The city alleges breach of contract and asks the court to give the property back to the city.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Curtis’ lawyers said in court filings that the TV personality admits the home has not been renovated, but that she “was prevented and/or delayed from completing performance (of the contract’s terms) due to the acts of Plaintiff and the acts of third parties.”

Curtis reacted to the lawsuit on social media, saying on Instagram that she’s told her team to “to ignore the negativity.”

There are energy suckers in life and energy givers — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 20, 2017

I love when people who sit on their rears doing nothing put 2cents in regarding the work others are doing 🙂 #minneapolis#smh — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 21, 2017

The thing is –I hoard house parts and every bit of documentation about those houses. pic.twitter.com/thgUYOlix4 — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 22, 2017

There are always going to be people that are disappointed that I'm still standing after they did their best to trip me #allgood — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 23, 2017

I'd like to thank all the Minneaplis news teams for publishing such a great pic of my dog and me;) #lucy😘 — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 22, 2017

“The only way I’ve gotten this far is by staying on my path and remembering that those that have the time to disband such hate on others . . . well, let’s just say happy, successful people don’t do that,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

The mother of two also quipped on Twitter, “I’d like to thank all the Minneapolis news teams for publishing such a great pic of my dog and me.”

The suit isn’t Curtis’s only legal struggle. She is also embroiled in a child custody battle with the father of her 20-month-old son, Harper.