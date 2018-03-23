Nicole Curtis and Ex Have Dinner Amid Ongoing Custody Battle: 'We Have to Focus on Forgiveness’

Nicole Curtis and her ex appear to have found some peace following a years-long custody battle.

“Shane has been to L.A. and the new house,” Curtis tells PEOPLE of her former boyfriend and the father of her 34-month-old son, Harper. “We went to dinner the other night just the two of us.”

The Rehab Addict star, 41, adds that the two shared, “laughter, tears, all the emotions” as they discussed their ongoing legal struggles and both agreed that they have Harper’s best interests at heart.

“We both love our children more than anything, and we’re really no different than anyone else trying to navigate through some really trying times and the challenges of being the best mom and dad possible,” she says. (Curtis is also a mom to son Ethan, 20, who she shares with ex Steven Cimini.)

According to Curtis, Shane McGuire, 54, recently filed a legal complaint that claimed she relocated to California from Michigan in an attempt to keep him from seeing Harper, but dropped it after they settled the misunderstanding.

“Both parties had pending motions,” she says. But “after much discussion, a settlement was reached that parenting time would alternate between Los Angeles and Harrison Township, Michigan,” where McGuire, a businessman, is based. She also reveals that the pair “spent the night home with Harper following court.”

Curtis notes that she is still breastfeeding Harper, who is almost 3 years old, though less frequently as a result of her practicing baby-led weaning — a point of contention for the former couple throughout their years-long legal saga. The toddler also continues to co-sleep with both her and Maguire.

Maguire first asserted his parental rights when Harper was 6 months old, and was awarded visitation two days a week. Until that point, the baby had been exclusively breastfed, forcing Curtis to seek other feeding arrangements.

“He had never had a bottle before, and then all of a sudden that was his only option while he was with his dad. I had no idea that a judge could say, ‘You’re court ordered to not feed your exclusively breastfed child,” she told PEOPLE in November. “It’s important that children have both of their parents. But [preventing] me from breastfeeding my child just so he can see the dad is not right.”

At the time, Maguire accused Curtis of continuing to breastfeed the now-toddler as a way to prevent him from getting time with his son. Maguire’s attorney, Jerry Cavellier, told PEOPLE that the baby took formula via a bottle at 6 months.

Curtis was adamant about defending her decision, though. “Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed,” she previously said. “But when he weans, it’s going to be his decision. I truly believe it’s the child’s choice.”

While the process has been trying for the Better Than New author, she says she continues to hope for the best.

“Unfortunately, it’s really easy to get caught up in a battle of he-said-she-said when in a separation, and sadly, even easier to feel empowered by writing checks to attorneys and trying to ‘win,’” Curtis reflects. “We have to focus on forgiveness and what really matters, our love for our son. Both of us have pledged to do this going forward and making each other laugh like we once did.”