Nick Jonas knows a thing or two about living out of a suitcase.

The singer has been touring since his Disney Channel days at age 13 and has yet to slow down, making him the ultimate packing pro. His number one tip for jet-setting success?

“The main thing is to travel light,” Jonas tells PEOPLE while promoting his partnership for Booking.com’s one-of-a-kind stay on his tour bus, as part of the travel site’s Book It List. “When I can, I try not to pack a big bag. Keep it small because you never know where you’re gonna go and what your schedule’s gonna be so it’s nice to be on the move at any moment.”

When he does have the downtime for a just-for-fun getaway, though, Jonas makes room for this must-have item.

“When I’m traveling for vacation, I’ve got a little Polaroid camera that I take around with me just to capture some good moments. It’s just a nice alternative thing to the iPhone pictures,” he says. “Right now they’re all in an old cigar box but I’ll get them properly printed out sometime soon.”

Nick Jonas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Booking.com

Though he usually opts not to spend his vacation posting on social media, the star did Instagram some highlights from his stay in Australia with brother Joe Jonas.

“It was a great trip. I had a really nice time out there. Joe is doing The Voice as one of the judges this year so I got to hang with him and spend some time in Bondi which is a great little town,” Nick recalls. “Overall the experience was really phenomenal and I came back inspired to get into the studio and get to work.”

Since returning, he’s been writing new material, crediting his adventures as motivation for his art.

“I think traveling actually is a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to staying inspired,” Jonas says. “I took a trip last year to Europe that was really incredible and inspiring in so many ways. And this year I’m prioritizing great events to go to, live music and other experiences that I think will inform both the acting side of things but also the music.”

Nick Jonas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Booking.com

And Jonas wants fans to experience his tour life, too!

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to bring a special experience to my fans,” he says of his Booking.com partnership that includes accommodation on a tour bus stocked with Jonas’s favorite on-the-road essentials, and a meet and greet with him. “I hope whoever stays on it has a great time.”