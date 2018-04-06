Newly Single Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott's History of Troubled Relationships

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov have split after almost two years together, but the parting isn’t his first serious heartbreak.

The famous contractor, 39, who stars alongside his twin, Drew, on HGTV’s Property Brothers, was married briefly once before.

Jonathan met Kelsy, an airline-crew scheduler, in 2007 and moved from his home in Canada to Las Vegas to be with her. After a whirlwind romance, the pair married that same year. Sadly, the union wasn’t meant to be and they split after just two years together.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Property BrothersStar Jonathan Scott’s Girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov

Jim Wright

“We were young, and there was a rush going into it, Jonathan told PEOPLE in March 2017. He explains, “She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 . . . so it wasn’t something that naturally happened.”

Unfortunately, the lucky date didn’t influence the relationship. But, Jonathan notes, the difficult times taught him some important life lessons: “I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other.” It’s a piece of advice he said he has also given to friends “who are having difficult situations” — and one he can hopefully heed himself now.

Although his heartbreak was hard, he still found a way to come back from it. “I’m the emotional one between me and Drew, so when I give myself to something, I give it 100 percent,” he said. “Anyone in a long-term relationship knows how hard that is. After that I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.”

And now looking back, he notes, “I’m glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship.”

When he was with Jacinta last year, he told PEOPLE, “I don’t think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn’t have the experiences I’ve had the past.”

Photograph by Jim Wright

Jonathan announced his separation from Kuznetsov, who is the development producer at the twins’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, with a post on Instagram on Friday.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” he writes. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

WATCH: Learn How Jonathan Scott of The Property Brothers Met His Girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov

He continues, “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

The TV personality is used to being the single Scott brother. Drew has been in a relationship with fiancee Linda Phan for more than 6 years. (The pair have plans to marry in Italy in May.)

RELATED: Why the Property Brothers Are Moving to Opposite Coasts (It’s All for Love!)

After Jonathan’s first marriage ended, he went it alone for a long stretch and often found himself third-wheeling with the couple. He even continued to live with Drew after Phan moved into the brothers’ Las Vegas home in 2012.

He had, however, been happy to finally settled down and said he was hoping to start a family. With Kuznetsov by his side in May, he told PEOPLE, “If I had to picture what a joyous life is, it would be working with my family [and] having a beautiful partner who supports me and has her own passions.”