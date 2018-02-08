Home
Newly Divorced Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Lists $1.9 Million Home: See Inside
The model and former reality star has decided to part ways with her Miami abode following her divorce
By Megan Stein
Posted on
More
1 of 6
RHOM's Joanna Krupa Is Moving on and Out!
Joanna Krupa is moving on in more ways than one. The former Real Housewives of Miami star finalized her divorce with ex Romain Zago in August 2017 and settled her ongoing lawsuit with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Brandi Glanville in the same month. Now, she’s gearing up for a fresh start and parting ways with the Miami pad she shared with Zago, listing it for $1.9 million with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division.
“Joanna and I both own it and we are selling it. We are good friends and still have businesses together," Zago tells PEOPLE.
2 of 6
Fresh Start
Krupa separated from Zago after four years of marriage and both parties agreed not to seek spousal support from one another.
Krupa’s 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo that the couple bought in 2013 is the mark of a new phase for the fashion model, who also recently opened up about freezing her eggs in hopes of having a baby boy and a girl some day.
3 of 6
New Views
The former reality star sued Glanville for slander after the RHOBH alum, “knowingly made false and malicious statements that Mrs. Krupa had sexual relations with Mohamed Hadid while Mr. Hadid was in an intact marriage to Yolanda Foster" during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Glanville also made a comment that Krupa’s “p—- smelled."
4 of 6
Kitchen Connection
They have since settled the defamation suit, and Krupa is now “moving and enjoying all the changes that are happening in her life,” according to her attorney. Letting go of the 2,139-square-foot abode is another alteration she’s making in an attempt to move forward.
5 of 6
Modern Amenities
Built in 2003, Krupa’s Four Seasons residence includes a bevy of modern designer touches like marble flooring, custom closets, LED mood lighting and remote-controlled window treatments.
6 of 6
Spacious Suite
A floor-to-ceiling headboard serves as the focal point in the master bedroom. A terrace overlooking the Miami skyline allows Krupa to take a mini escape at a moment’s notice ,making this the ultimate city pad in the sky.
See Also
More
More
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Private Photos from Her 'Weekend Getaway' in Mexico with Younes Bendjima: 'I Really Wanted to Relax and Go Off the Grid'
Florida Couple Finds a Real Message in a Bottle That Traveled More than 4,000 Miles in 30 Years