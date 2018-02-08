Newly Divorced Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Lists $1.9 Million Home: See Inside

RHOM's Joanna Krupa Is Moving on and Out!

Joanna Krupa is moving on in more ways than one. The former Real Housewives of Miami star finalized her divorce with ex Romain Zago in August 2017 and settled her ongoing lawsuit with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Brandi Glanville in the same month. Now, she’s gearing up for a fresh start and parting ways with the Miami pad she shared with Zago, listing it for $1.9 million with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division.

“Joanna and I both own it and we are selling it. We are good friends and still have businesses together," Zago tells PEOPLE.