Millennial Men Will Travel the World to Find Love, While Women Are Looking for Independence: Survey

Some men are willing to put it all on the line for love. Women, however, have a few more requirements.

A new survey from Topdeck Travel that polled a sample of 4,515 adults (1,090 of them Millennials ages 18-34) revealed that 20% of men are more open to taking a gap year between graduating college and entering the work force if it means meeting their next significant other. Women, however, were less inclined to travel for love, with 31% saying they’d skip the standard career trajectory if they’d return a more independent person instead.

Both sides agreed that making lifelong friends and learning to speak another language would also be a positive factor in opting to travel before settling into a job.

The results show that Millennials overall are hesitant to try a gap year, mostly for financial reasons: 41% were wary of taking the leap because they can’t afford the costs, and 1 in 5 of those surveyed admitted that they feared it would set them back in their career.

Emotional factors come into play with young adults as well. Nearly a fifth said they were nervous about traveling alone. Women in particular (26%) also reported they were concerned about their safety in jet-setting solo, compared to just 15% of men.

A recent study in the UK revealed that employers in the country found travelers to be 82% more employable, begging the question: Is the one-way ticket worth it in the long run?

“Our research revealed that American Millennials are missing out on the invaluable experience of taking a gap year because of their fear of the unknown,” says Topdeck’s general manager Joe Ponte, who suggests group travel companies like his own to help eliminate those more common concerns.

But whether you’re just starting out or simply looking for a change, chances are you won’t regret booking the flight.

“Travel (at any age) opens up a world of possibilities and to take advantage of these experiences at a young age will only better your knowledge and outlook on life,” Ponte says.