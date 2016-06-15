Nate Berkus Shares How His Entertaining Style Has Changed Since Welcoming Daughter Poppy

Nate Berkus is the expert on all things party planning. But since becoming a father to one-year-old daughter, Poppy, the designer’s go-to entertaining style has had a few changes.

“We entertain around her nap schedule now,” Berkus, artistic advisor for LG Studio, told PEOPLE at a breakfast on June 8, which celebrated the sleek line of high-end appliances he helped design.

But when Poppy isn’t snoozing, Berkus, 44, and husband Jeremiah Brent, 31, keep her busy with poolside play dates that are a far cry from a formal outdoor gathering.

“Our home is now filled with blow up toys from Target in the pool as opposed to margaritas,” Berkus said.

And the menu planning is even simpler.

“We throw food on the barbecue, we’ve actually even had a taco truck come once,” Berkus said. “We do put out snacks for the little ones, and they sit and throw them in the pool.”

Although the guest list has been tweaked to include Poppy’s younger crowd, the design-savvy couple couldn’t be happier with their new scene.

“It’s a welcome change,” Berkus said.

