Away Introduces Three New Must-Have Travel Bags: Meet the 'Plus Ones'

Away wants to be the only bag you travel with — and they’re coming for your dopp kit.

The makers of the cult-favorite luggage carried by the likes of Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore and Karlie Kloss are introducing three new bags to their arsenal: a carry-all, dopp kit and garment bag.

The new pieces, dubbed “Plus Ones” by the trendy brand, expand Away’s offerings to cover almost every type of travel bag.

The Everywhere Bag ($195) fits atop their popular carry-ons, with a sleeve on the back that slides over the rollerboard’s retractable handle. It also includes a laptop sleeve, removable strap and umbrella pocket.

Like the rest of the Away line, it’s available in a limited palette: the permanent colors for all three “Plus Ones” include navy blue, black and asphalt.

Away

The Signature Garment Bag ($195) is just what it sounds like — a foldable hanging bag for the pieces you can’t stuff in your suitcase. It’s water resistant, has pockets for shoes and accessories, and clips onto the handle of an Away suitcase for easy transport.

Away

The Dopp Kit ($45) holds toiletries in style, with separate compartments for easy organization.

In addition to the three permanent colors for each, the Dopp Kit and the Everywhere Bag will be available for a limited time in special colors and different materials. The latter is a first for the uniform brand, which has previously partnered with Rashida Jones and Reese Witherspoon’s favorite photographer, Gray Malin, on special colors and interior prints.

The eight limited-run designs are named for cities around the world: Reykjavik is a gray suede, Riga is an icy velvet and Yucatan is Millennial pink — a proven fan favorite. The limited designs also come with a slightly higher price point: $225-$325 for the carry-all and $65-$125 for the kit.

All the new designs are available now on awaytravel.com and in stores.

