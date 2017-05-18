Ne-Yo Was Blown Away by Jennifer Lopez's 'Insane' L.A. Compound: 'It's like JLo World Behind the Gate'

Ne-Yo may have been dubbed “the hard judge” by his fellow panelists on Jennifer Lopez‘s new competition show World of Dance, but the “So Sick” singer has nothing but positive reviews for his new boss’s “impressive” Los Angeles compound.

While filming the NBC series, which premieres May 30, Ne-Yo and fellow dancer-judges Jenna Dewan Tatum, Derek Hough and Lopez “hung out a couple times at JLo’s home,” he reveals to People Now.

His review of the pop star’s property: “It’s insane.” Mapping out the sprawling estate in front of him, he tries to explain the multi-building plot, “I’m telling you it’s a compound. Here’s the house; up this hill and around the corner, here’s the dance studio. It’s like JLo world behind the gate.”

Hanging at Lopez’s (usually for cast pizza parties) left him with some major real estate envy. “[It] was embarrassing,” he says. “You look at JLo’s house and it just makes your house look like, ‘What am I doing with my life? Jeez.'” He adds, “It’s impressive to say the least.”

World of Dance premieres Tuesday May 30 at 10/9C on NBC.