Nate Berkus on Quitting Smoking and What He’ll Tell His Daughter About the Habit: ‘I Would Be Honest with Her’

Nate Berkus is known for his design savvy, but for many years his interiors were a trigger for an unhealthy habit.

“There were areas of my apartment that I would go to and it was almost automatic where if I were sitting in my chair facing that view on my computer or opening mail or whatever, I would smoke,” Berkus, 45, tells PEOPLE.

He first picked up a cigarette in high school, and had “smoked on and off” since, but a few years ago, his priorities changed.

“The combination of wanting my health to be better, starting a family and realizing it wasn’t in line with all of the other things that were becoming important to me,” were the inspiration to quit four and a half years ago. “What started as something that was like, ‘oh, all the cool kids are doing it,’ now [made you] a bit of a social pariah if you were excusing yourself from conversation to go have a cigarette,” he says.

RELATED: Nate Berkus Plays Design Would You Rather, Reveals the Perfect Throw Pillow Formula

Although “everybody has an extremely personal story,” according to Berkus, a combination of picking up new habits like running, using Nicorette gum and, of course, rearranging his home, helped in his success with quitting for good.

“Figuring out how I could see a corner of the room differently led me to doing different things in that space,” he says, adding that little victories can go a long way. “It’s figuring out how can you reward yourself. Is it something as simple as framing a beautiful black-and-white print of a place that you promise you’ll take yourself on vacation if you stick to it? It’s about making little changes that are all in line with that decision.”

WATCH THIS: What Happens When Oprah Forgets Her Wallet? Nate Berkus on Picking Up the Tab

RELATED: Nate Berkus on Daughter, Poppy, Jeremiah Brent’s Hair Faux Pas, and Target Love

With 2017 on the horizon, Berkus has teamed up with Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ to help smokers hoping to kick the habit in the New Year. The Smoke-Free Room Refresh contest, which offers a prize of $5,000 and a video design consultation with Berkus, “is an opportunity to give people some tools and give them a way to think about [quitting] in a way that they hadn’t,” he says.

Today, Berkus is officially a non-smoker, but now that he and husband Jeremiah Brent have one-year-old daughter, Poppy, he knows it might not be the last time he has to explain his history with the habit.

“I would be honest with her,” he says. “Obviously I don’t want her to smoke.” His experiences have also left him with a hopeful sentiment: “I’m glad that the trend is going away. I think by the time she’s even old enough to consider it, I don’t know that it’ll be around any longer.”