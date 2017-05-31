WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Name Their Dream Clients: 'The Obamas' (Including Sasha and Malia!)

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent might be doting husbands and constant co-stars on their makeover show Nate & Jeremiah by Design, but how well do they really know one another?

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent on the Importance of Being ‘Two Gay Dads’ on Home Makeover TV: ‘We Believe in Opening Up the Doors’

We put the designers, who married in 2014 and have a two-year-old daughter, Poppy, together, to the test. After quizzing them on everything from the first words they said to one another to their worst hair moments and first celebrity crushes, the competition was basically a draw, but it’s clear, they’re a perfect — and hilarious — match.

WATCH THIS: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Daughter, Poppy, Is Already at Home on Reality TV, Breaks Out ‘Booty Dance’ on Camera: ‘God Help Us’

Check out the video above to see how the decorating dads fared, and see why they actually share a dream client.

RELATED: 18 Sweet Pics of Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent’s Daughter Poppy That Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

Watch Nate & Jeremiah By Design on Saturdays at 9/8C on TLC.