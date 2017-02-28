WATCH: Get an Exclusive First Look at Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's New Home Makeover Show

Interior design’s first family is coming to TV!

Nate Berkus, 45, and Jeremiah Brent, 32, will premiere a new show — their first ever together — on TLC on April 8. Nate & Jeremiah By Design will follow the husbands as they take on a different home overhaul each week for in-over -their-head homeowners who have busted their budgets, their timelines, and their sanity trying to accomplish a major renovation.

Emotions run high for both the clients and the designers (Brent has already admitted to shedding a tear or two in basically every episode) as the makeover vets rescue desperate renovators from their money pit projects and create gorgeous and welcoming spaces that fans of the Brent-Berkuses will absolutely love.

But the renovation drama is just the start of ‘the feels’ you can expect from By Design.

The show also follows the couple as they move into a new home with their adorable 11-month-old daughter Poppy, juggle fatherhood with running their respective design businesses, and battle it out over decorating decisions in the realest you-and-your-S.O.-in-IKEA way (with better hair, of course).

One guess who the breakout star will be. Hint: She’s got a high pony, a sippy cup and an opinion on potties.

Nate and Jeremiah By Design premieres Saturday, April 8 at 9/8c on TLC.