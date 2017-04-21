Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Play 'Design Doctors' in an Exclusive Clip of By Design: 'Is This Pattern to Bold for [Her] Brain?'

In their new TLC series, Nate and Jeremiah By Design, married decorators Nate Berkus, 45, and Jeremiah Brent, 32, regularly treat all sorts of interior decor-related disorders, from backed-up renovations to design schizophrenia. In this week’s episode, however, they have a real medical drama to attend to: Their client is a soon-to-be mom prone to seizures who needs a calming recovery space that doesn’t include any potentially agitating busy patterns.

In this exclusive clip, the designers go through a furniture catalog with clients Janelle and Allan to figure out how to deal with their unique challenge. Watch the full clip above to discover their diagnosis, and tune in Saturday at 8/9c to see the makeover.

The show also follows the couple as they move into a new home with their adorable 11-month-old daughter Poppy, juggle fatherhood with running their respective design businesses, and battle it out over personal decorating decisions. “It’s a renovation show, but you’re also getting to come into the lives of two gay dads and their family, so that’s a great thing in and of itself,” Brent told PEOPLE of the series in March, “You can see that we’re just like you. That’s exactly what the show is about.”

Nate and Jeremiah By Design premieres Saturday, April 8 at 9/8c on TLC.