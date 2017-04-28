The first swing of the sledgehammer is a right of passage for homeowners on any TV makeover show.

But in an exclusive clip of Saturday’s episode of Nate & Jeremiah By Design, hosts Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent make sure the couple know the real meaning of “demo day” before they crash through any drywall.

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent on the Importance of Being ‘Two Gay Dads’ on Home Makeover TV: ‘We Believe in Opening Up the Doors’

“Never pick up a sledgehammer unless you have a plan,” says Berkus, 45, preaching the tenets of responsible home renovation. The designer told PEOPLE in March that “the show was loosely based on the movie The Money Pit” and would focus on helping clients who “had found themselves in a situation where, honestly unless we stepped in to help them finish what they started, there was really no light at the end of the tunnel for them.”

WATCH THIS: Nate Berkus Talks Decorating Secrets, Fatherhood and Family

RELATED: Nate Berkus Once Had to Pay for Oprah During a Shopping Trip: ‘We Got to the Checkout and Oprah Didn’t Have a Purse’

If Berkus and Brent’s expertise puts viewers at ease, it doesn’t do the same for the homeowners. Adds Brent, 32, before the fateful swing, “We don’t have the budget for you to miss.” Watch the full clip above to see what happens.