Nashville Homeowners on What It's Really Like to Work with Drew and Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott just completed one of their most meaningful remodels yet.

The Property Brothers stars took a break from filming their hit shows (and planning Drew’s upcoming wedding to fiancée Linda Phan) to help two Nashville homeowners in need build the home of their dreams.

Through Habitat for Humanity’s Home is the Key campaign, the HGTV hosts were connected with Tennessee natives Amanda and Ashlee. Amanda is a single mom to daughters Sanaya, 6, Ashari, 10 and son Rodney, 16, while Ashlee raises 6-year-old Josh and 12-year-old Jada on her own. After a lengthy application process, the women were both chosen for the program, which is dedicated to showing the impact a house can have on a family.

Both ladies were thrilled to be picked for the project, but they were perhaps just as excited to learn that the famous renovators would be lending them a hand.

“We were both like ‘Yeah right. Are you guys serious?’” Ashlee tells PEOPLE. “I just couldn’t believe they were willing to work with us.”

Drew Scott teamed up with Amanda (left), while Jonathan Scott joined forces with Ashlee Habitat for Humanity International/Jason Asteros

Although Ashlee admits they were “kind of star-struck” when they first met the 39-year-old twins, the feeling quickly subsided due to the brothers’ down-to-earth nature.

“I was amazed at how humble they were,” Amanda says. “They were passionate about what they were doing, and they wanted to be there. They treated me and Ashley like they’ve known us for years. So we were laughing, we danced and sang and joked. They made me and Ashley feel like the day was about us and not them.”

Amanda also reveals the answer that many fans often have on their minds: “Everybody at work, was like ‘Were they really working?’” she says. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, Drew took the hammer showed us how to do it!’”

Habitat for Humanity surprised Drew and Jonathan with a 40th birthday surprise Habitat for Humanity International/Jason Asteros

Amanda’s son Rodney was the only of the kids to meet the Scotts on the worksite. However, the rest of their cute clan finally saw their new abodes and crossed paths with the duo during the official dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony today, which also included a surprise birthday celebration for Drew and Jonathan, who turn 40 on Saturday.

The twins, who turn 40 on Saturday, enjoy their custom cake Habitat for Humanity International/Jason Asteros

While meeting with the birthday boys was certainly a highlight for the young families, the most meaningful part of the process is finally having a house to come home to.

“My kids are going to know that if they put their mind to something, that they can do it,” Ashlee says. “I think it’s going to be great to see that their mother did something on her own and worked very hard to get our first home. So hopefully they’re proud of me.”

Amanda adds, “My kids always have somewhere to come. They’ll always be able to come home.”

And the cherry on top of the entire experience? The close bond the women have formed with each other, as they now “talk every day,” according to Amanda.

Says Ashlee, “We’re excited to sit on the porch and talk while the kids ride their bikes through the cul-de-sac.”