Naked Passenger Barricaded in Plane Bathroom Forces Alaska Airlines Flight to Turn Around

An Alaska Airlines flight from Anchorage to Seattle had to turn back around after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom and took off all his clothing.

The flight took off from Anchorage at 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday morning and returned back to the airport one hour and 20 minutes later. A spokesperson for the airline said the plane turned around because of “a passenger not following flight attendants’ instructions.”

“While no emergency was declared, pilots made the decision to return to Anchorage,” the spokesperson told local news channel KTVA. “Flight 146 arrived at Anchorage International around 2:45 a.m. and was met by law enforcement officers at the gate. The passenger was escorted off the flight by officers.”

One passenger on the flight, Kate Danyluk, told Associated Press that police took the man out of the plane’s back door. Several other men stood nearby to shield the naked man from the view of other passengers. Danyluk said she heard “he had taken off his clothes and he just wasn’t in his right mind.”

Passengers on Seattle flight last night got sent back to ANC after naked man barricaded himself in bathroom. Witness sent us video. @ktva pic.twitter.com/8cb6zx7pkG — Liz Raines (@lrainesktva) February 7, 2018

While it’s unclear whether or not the man was arrested, the airline did not press charges.

The plane, which was carrying 178 passengers, took off for a second time at 6:30 a.m. It arrived in Seattle at 10:44 a.m., about five hours after schedule.