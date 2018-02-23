Candice Bergen Says the Oldest Thing in Her House Is Her Husband in Interview with Daughter

Candice Bergen has one priceless antique in her Hamptons home: her husband.

The actress, who next stars in the CBS reboot of Murphy Brown, revealed in a video interview conducted by her daughter, Chloe Malle, for which she had to draw her answers, that her 80-year-old husband, Marshall Rose, is the oldest thing in her house by drawing a cartoon of him (see it in the video above).

Oberto Gili

“Poor Marsh. I’m sure there are some antiques that are older than Marsh,” Malle notes of her stepfather, who married Bergen in 2000.

Bergen, whose Long Island garden is featured in the March issue of Architectural Digest, also reveals that the emoji that best represents her is the taco. (Malle assigns herself the donut emoji.)

Asked what she brought to the first day of filming her 2017 movie Home Again, in which Bergen plays Reese Witherspoon’s mother, she says, “I took my Fendi monster bag that you gave me, and you said it should have been a Bergenbag.”

At 71, Bergen has become an in-demand painter of famous pets, rendered on thousand-dollar designer handbags, which she calls Bergenbags.

Her clients include Barbra Streisand, who got a portrait of her beloved Maltese, Miss Fanny; and Lena Dunham, who requested a picture of hedgehogs. (Proceeds go to charity.)

To see more of Bergen and Malle’s shared Hamptons garden and guest house, pick up the current issue of Architectural Digest, or visit archdigest.com.