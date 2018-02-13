Couple Who Bought American Horror Story House Are Tormented by Trespassers, Suing Their Realtor

For a California couple. living in American Horror Story’s Murder House has become a real-life nightmare.

Ernst Von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold bought the Rosenheim Mansion — which was featured in the first season of FX’s hit show — in 2014 for $3.2 million, but no one told them it was haunted by hoards of unwelcome visitors.

The homeowners claim that hundreds of fans turn up at the property daily to take photos, often trespassing on the plot and occasionally forcing their way into the famous home, according to a CBS report.

“We have had several break-ins. We have had on three or four occasions just in the last year, had to call the police,” Oakenfold tells the outlet.

Now, the couple is suing their realtor and the sellers, who they say mislead them about the property’s pitfalls. “We feel like they cheated us,” Oakenfold says. Adds Von Schwarz, “We want to live here of course. But it is very difficult because we don’t feel safe.”

The pair claim they were in the dark about the show’s rabid fan base, some of whom have gone to great lengths to access the residence. One group went so far as to climb into the scoop of a garbage truck to get a better view of the place.

“He put them in the crane and elevated it. And I’m in the bathroom and I look out the window and there are teenage girls screaming at me,” Oakenfold recalls.

The homeowners note that they tried to do their research about the property, but didn’t find evidence of its status as a pilgrimage site for AHS viewers.

“We Googled the house of course like everybody else would,” says Von Schwartz. “But if you Google the house you find a lot of movies have been filmed here…. Lastly the American Horror Story, which I have never seen.”

Should they win their case, they intend to build a permanent fence or hedge to secure their privacy, CBS reports. The realtor gave a response to the site, stating, “I have no doubt that the truthful facts of this case will resolve this matter in our favor.”

American Horror Story explores a new theme and location each season, so the Rosenheim house was not featured in seasons two through seven.