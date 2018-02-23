The Most Expensive House Ever Sold in New York City Just Went for $100 Million to a Famous Buyer

Dude, you’re getting a penthouse.

Tech mogul Michael Dell, founder of the computer company of the same name, paid $100.47 million for the penthouse of Manhattan’s One57 tower, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-story apartment is the most expensive home ever sold in New York City and the only one to pass the $100 million mark. The record-breaking transaction closed in 2014, but only had its buyer confirmed by two WSJ sources on Thursday.

Roberto Machado Noa/Getty

Despite the ultra-luxury tower having only been completed in 2014, Dell’s 6-bedroom, 6-bath residence is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation. The building, known as a supertall skyscraper because it tops out at more than 1,000 feet, is located on one of the city’s most desirable strips, dubbed “Billionaire’s Row” by realtors.

Nearly everyone involved in the deal, including the realtors who represented Dell, his architect, and representatives for the building, declined to comment or did not reply to requests made by the news outlet.

Despite its desirable location, and undoubtedly jaw-dropping views, the building has not sold out. According to the New York Post, at least 73 units of the 130 on offer have sold.

The sale will likely be surpassed by another penthouse purchase set to close soon in a neighboring building, according to WSJ.