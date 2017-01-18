Grab Your Checkbook! The Most Expensive Home in America Hits the Market for $250 Million

This beyond-luxurious Bel-Air estate set a record on Wednesday, when it was listed as the country’s most expensive home for sale. The asking price? A cool $250 million.

Located at 924 Bel Air Road in Los Angeles, the 38,000-square-foot, four-level property boasts two master suites, 10 oversize ‘VIP’ guest suites and 21 bathrooms. Bonus spaces range from a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos Theater and a four-lane bowling alley to a massage studio/wellness spa and state-of-the-art fitness center. Those looking to do some big-time entertaining will enjoy making use of the five bars, three gourmet kitchens and 17,000-square-foot entertainment deck.

Perhaps the most starling fact about this mega-mansion is that it was built on spec, meaning it was designed specifically to be sold, rather than for a client.

Developer Bruce Makowsky — who previously sold a record-breaking spec home in Beverly Hills for $70 million in early 2015 — spent a significant amount of time on multi-million-dollar mega-yachts as research for his projects and decided to channel the luxury he experienced on the high seas into his homes for the uber-wealthy.

“This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life,” Makowsky states in a press release. “Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year. There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer.”

Whoever picks up the property can throw one heck of a housewarming party: the home features an 85-foot glass-tile infinity pool with a swim-up bar, an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne/wine cellars, a massive self-serve candy wall and, according to the listing agency, the most advanced home tech system in the country. If maintaining the many features sounds like a full-time job, fear not. A 7-person staff is always on hand to oversee the estate.

The sale of the home also includes a sprawling auto gallery — 12 cars and 10 motorcycles — with vehicles valued at more than $30 million and an Airwolf helicopter. Though those looking to make an airborne entrance to their new pad, should note the latter is currently without an engine or a helipad.