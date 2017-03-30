Mini Moguls at Age 7! How the Property Brothers Made a Fortune as Young Kids

Home-improvement superstars Drew & Jonathan Scott are opening up about their childhood, finding their true loves, and why they’re still living together! Subscribe now for the exclusive tell all – only in PEOPLE!

With five popular TV shows under their belt — not to mention books, furniture lines and a production company — there’s no doubt HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have found success as the Property Brothers. But the twins had their first big hit long before they found fame on TV.

Born in British Columbia in 1978, the Scott brothers had an entrepreneurial spirit from an early age. The youngest of three children raised by parents Jim, 83, and Joanne, 72, who owned a horse ranch (older brother J.D., 40, is a producer and host in Las Vegas), “those two were into everything,” their father recalls.

At age 7, they started their first company, making fabric-covered wire hangers for spending money. They began selling to friends; later a wholesaler in Japan bought the product in bulk, making the boys mini moguls. “We would look at our bank accounts, and there would be $15,000 in there,” says Drew. Luckily, he adds, “We were savers, big time.”

The even managed to bail their parents out of a financial snag. While visiting family in Scotland, Jim and Joanne found their credits card frozen. “So we had to float our parents for a week until their new credit cards arrived,” says Jonathan.

At age 8, they enrolled in clown school and began performing at parties, charging up to $100 an hour. “We were always looking for something that we could do,” says Jonathan. “It couldn’t be a paper route. It had to be something that we felt was scalable. That’s stuck with us even now in adulthood.”

