Off the Market! Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg Gets Married to Bobby Boyd

Congratulations are in order for Josh Flagg!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star wed Bobby Boyd in a Jewish wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Saturday.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of an extravagant floral display before heading inside the ballroom for the reception, where The Daily Dish reports they did their first dance to Etta James’ “At Last.”

“The wedding was magical, we danced the night away with all of our closest family and friends,” Flagg told the outlet.

Some of those pals included fellow Bravo stars.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon posted a clip of the grooms, both donning black tuxedos, walking back up the aisle as white confetti rained down on them.

“Thank you @joshflagg1@bboydla for inviting me in, to such a special occasion,” she captioned the video. “A night never to forget ….”

Flagg’s Million Dollar Listing costar David Parnes and his wife Adrian Abnosi were also among the guests.

Also in attendance was Sonja Morgan of Real Housewives of New York fame. She shared a montage of videos and photos on social media, including a selfie with the groom.

“The vows were touching and very emotional for so many,” Morgan wrote. “I’m so happy for them.”

Morgan also praised the rehearsal dinner at Flagg’s parents’ home the night before the wedding.

“The best part was the dinner the night before at Josh’s parents home spending time with Josh’s family and getting to know Bobby’s,” she said. “I met even more of Bobby’s at the cocktail reception before the dinner at the wedding celebration and sat with them at the wedding ceremony. It was just wonderful to be a part of. Ah and I was seated for dinner with my friend Kyle Richards and Eden Sassoon who was delightful.”

She concluded, “What a fun evening full of glamour, extravagance, history, tradition, and love.”

Flagg proposed to Boyd last summer in Paris.

“Bobby and I are truly over the moon happy,” the real estate guru told PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends. We are both extremely happy and excited for the next chapter.”