Million Dollar Listing New York's New Realtor Steve Gold Dishes on Working with Kanye West and Holding his Own among Vets Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund

It’s hard for Million Dollar Listing New York newcomer Steve Gold to pick just one favorite celebrity encounter, but if he had to choose: “Once Kanye [West] commented on my jacket,” he tells PEOPLE.

Gold recalls that at their first meeting, the rapper (and admitted IKEA enthusiast) was immediately drawn to the realtor’s “huge” red parka, and said something along the lines of “Yo, that jacket is fly.”

West is one of many A-listers Gold has worked with, but you won’t find him clamming up due to their star power. “I’m not super into celeb culture,” he says. “I treat them like any other client and I think that’s kind of what they want.”

RELATED: MDLNY‘s Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant are Both Getting Spinoffs — Here’s Everything We Know So Far (Including Where Bethenny Frankel Comes In)

Although a fresh face on the hit Bravo series, Gold is no stranger to the luxury real estate world. With 10 years of experience under his belt, he doesn’t feel the slightest bit intimidated to join veterans Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant this season.

“Ryan and Fredrik are great brokers, but I do something I feel is completely different from them and I have my niche, so I’m not threatened by them at all to be frank,” he says. “I’m new to the show but certainly not new to the business.”

He may be confident in his skill set and his personal style — “Everyone in the past has always dressed very similarly, and I think I show that you can have an individual style rather than a suit,” he says — but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his hesitations about being on TV. In fact, he turned down an audition to be on MDLNY in the past.

“I was approached earlier on, about five seasons ago, and at that point it wasn’t the right timing for me,” he says. “I deal with a lot of very high profile [clients] and I wasn’t sure if being a part of the show was the right fit.”

RELATED: Fredrik Eklund’s Dance Moves Are the Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up You Need

But due to its success, and with a little push from Eklund, Gold decided to take the leap and now accepts everything that comes along with small-screen stardom — including letting the audience into his love life.

“If you decide to do something, you have to do it all the way, whether that’s work or love or filming the show,” he says. “So when I decided to do it, I decided to do it all.”

As for whether his TV star status will make dating easier, Gold is still undecided.

“It might be easier to get dates,” he says. “But it might be harder to find the right person.”

Watch Gold make his MDLNY debut Thursday, May 25 at 9p.m. EST on Bravo.