Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Picks His Top 5 OMG-Worthy Real Estate Moments

It takes a completely insane apartment to surprise Ryan Serhant.

The celebrity realtor sells multi-million dollar homes every day on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, but we asked him to share the features that shocked even him.

A private car elevator — that’s a drive-in elevator that delivers you directly to your front door on the 12th floor of a lower Manhattan condo building — tops his list. The over-the-top feature is touted as “paparazzi proof,” because it allows celeb residents to avoid ever walking in their front door.

To see four more of Serhant’s standouts, including a five-story townhouse and a waterfront mansion that looks like it’s miles away from New York city (shh, it’s actually in Queens!), watch the full video above.

