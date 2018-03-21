MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Is Writing a Book! Here's Everything We Know So Far

Becoming a master salesperson? Ryan Serhant wrote the book on it!

The Million Dollar Listing New York cast member is turning his years of experience in the luxury real estate industry into a nonfiction read called Sell It Like Serhant, which shares a title with his soon-to-premiere Bravo spinoff.

“I believe that anyone can succeed in sales and I wanted to write a book that was fun while also providing clear steps to creating an incredible sales career,” Serhant exclusively tells PEOPLE. “This is the playbook for learning how to sell anything — whether it’s real estate or kitchen cabinets or insurance or shoes.”

Although he insists the tome “isn’t a memoir — I’m only 33,” he will be illustrating his points through personal anecdotes that draw from both the high and low points that ultimately led him to success.

“I got into the sales business only 10 years ago when I was struggling to pay rent in New York City,” he says. “Last year I sold $838 million worth of real estate. Everything I learned about selling from dealing in the high stakes world of Manhattan real estate is applicable in any sales job.”

One of his best-kept secrets is to always be juggling multiple opportunities at once, a skill he plans to help fans master.

“This is the ultimate guidebook to selling more of anything, from how to structure your day, to how to negotiate, to how to manage your own fear and confidence to succeed,” he explains.

It might be full of smart tricks and tips to make a seller out of you, but don’t expect the pages to mirror your run-of-the-mill business book.

“I think fans can also expect to laugh at my expense,” he says, “as most of my life and the deals I’ve done, and talk about in this book, are ridiculous.”

Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine releases September 18, 2018. For more details — including the reaction his grandmother had to the news — watch his vlog post here.